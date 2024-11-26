LAX workers hold rally, call for boost in wages as holiday travel season kicks off

Workers who clean planes, handle baggage and maintain safety at LAX held a rally at the start of the Thanksgiving travel week to demand higher wages.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- LAX workers are calling on the L.A. City Council to approve an ordinance that would bring an increase in wages to $25 an hour and $30 an hour by 2028.

The Living Wage Ordinance was introduced months ago but was tabled last week and will be revisited on Dec. 11.

A rally was held at the airport Monday, the start of what's expected to be a record-breaking travel period.

"We're going to keep doing this until City Council stops putting corporate companies first, and not hard-working families," passenger service agent Armando Munoz said.

Dozens of workers part of SEIU-United Service Workers West held picket signs as they marched outside and inside the airport.

"At the end of the day, these workers are part of the community, these workers perform the duties here at LAX," said Anton Farmby, vice president of SEIU-USWW.

Los Angeles is preparing to host several major events in the upcoming years, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Super Bowl in 2027 and the Olympics in 2028.