Apparent deadly explosion reported at LASD facility in East Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating an incident at an LASD training facility in East Los Angeles. It appears it may have been an explosion and several people were possibly killed.

The incident was reported just before 7:30 a.m. Friday at what looked to be LASD's S.E.B. compound in East L.A.

It appears something exploded next to a Bomb Squad vehicle, according to AIR7 footage.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene. It's unclear if there were any other injuries.

There were no other details immediately available.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.