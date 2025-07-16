Legislature considers allowing AT&T to stop providing landline service to California customers

Not everyone has access to cell service. In some rural areas, a landline is the only option, and many elderly people still depend on them. So what happens if that landline phone no longer works?

For months, 7 On Your Side Investigates has been reporting on AT &T customers who have lost their landline service due to copper theft.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta joined law enforcement and business leaders in Los Angeles to address the increase in copper wire theft.

Now, AT &T wants to withdraw from being the so-called "carrier of last resort" and end its obligation to provide landline phone service across California. The Public Utilities Commission rejected that proposal last year, but now, the fight is in the legislature.

At a hearing of the Senate Communications Committee on Monday, AT &T was clear in its intent.

"To put things plainly, our current Carrier of Last Resort (COLR) policy no longer reflects the reality of today's competitive communications landscape in California," said Terri Nikole Baca from AT &T.

It comes down to copper landline service, which was once the only way to make a phone call. Now, according to the company, less than 5% of Californians have landline phones.

Assemblywoman Tina McKinnor from Inglewood authored a bill saying it's time to modernize.

"Most residents are using either a wireless phone service or a fiber-based phone service for their telecommunication needs," McKinnor said.

But, some say that 5% who still use landlines are in rural areas where they might not have other services. A number of users are older people who have had landlines for decades. 7 On Your Side Investigates has shared the stories of several people who depend on landlines for their service, including life alert systems that don't work with cellular.

The Communications Workers of America (CWA) mentioned Eyewitness News' reporting at the hearing.

The 95-year-old went without phone service for two months. AT&T said it was going to take a while after copper wires were stolen, but after a call from 7 On Your Side, service was restored in two days.

"There was a news story in L.A. just a short while ago where a 90-year-old woman, homebound because of a stroke and other health conditions, went without her landline for two months because the phone company would not repair her phone lines," said Frank Arce from CWA.

The union claims the old phone service is not as profitable and more expensive to repair compared to new fiber optic technology.

"They are pushing people off of phone service in low-profit areas as a strategy to increase profits for shareholders," Arce said.

Proponents of the bill say there are safeguards, and before AT &T can stop any service, there needs to be alternatives in place.

"Two wireless lines, one hard line. They have to have two other services, and the cost has to be equal to what they're paying now," McKinnor said.

The bill was approved in a vote of 9-2. It moves to the Senate Judiciary Committee next.

