Local farmers markets struggling to stay open across LA seek community's help

Local farmers are asking the community to help keep their markets open as they struggle to keep up with higher prices.

Local farmers markets struggling to stay open across LA Local farmers are asking the community to help keep their markets open as they struggle to keep up with higher prices.

Local farmers markets struggling to stay open across LA Local farmers are asking the community to help keep their markets open as they struggle to keep up with higher prices.

Local farmers markets struggling to stay open across LA Local farmers are asking the community to help keep their markets open as they struggle to keep up with higher prices.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Local farmers markets are struggling to stay open, largely due to higher prices brought onto farmers which are then passed onto everyday consumers.

One market in South L.A. has been selling locally sourced fruits and vegetables for 21 years and is struggling to stay open, along with seven other markets that are also run by the nonprofit Food Access L.A.

"The vendors aren't making as much as they want to make because their prices are increasing," said Jennifer Grissom, executive director of Food Access L.A. "So sometimes they're having to leave the markets, which means people aren't coming to the markets as much. So there's this domino effect."

Regular customers say they're nervous about the potential loss of fresh and healthy food sources provided by the markets.

"We don't have a Whole Foods nearby or access to organic produce necessarily. So I trust these farmers and I trust this market," said area resident Juan Carlos Soto.

Brian Griffith of Griffith Family Farms has set up shop at the farmers market every week for 10 years.

"I put a lot of effort into it. The community has put a lot of effort into it. Our management has put a lot of effort into it, Food Access L.A. has put a lot of effort into it and to see all that go away would really be a bad sign for the area," Griffith said.

All of these markets accept CalFresh EBT and provide market match vouchers through SNAP and CalFresh benefits.

According to Food Access L.A., they need $12,000 to help cover operating costs like street closure permits, portable restrooms and trash services. To reach these goals, they're asking people to sign up to make monthly donations on their website and to show up at their markets to keep farmers coming back.