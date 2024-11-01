Local Out100 honoree works to uplift the LGBTQ+ community in LA County

Sunitha Menon's life work has been driven by the desire to bring opportunity and change to marginalized communities.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sunitha Menon's life work has been driven by the desire to bring opportunity and change to marginalized communities.

"For me, visibility is everything," said Menon.

As the executive director for L.A. County's first-ever LGBTQ+ Commission, that goal is also personal.

"It was really important for me to support and uplift the community that I'm part of," continued Menon, "and for people to see someone who is a brown, queer person and female identified person, and happily married, and just really able to live through strength and power. That comes from other folks that have helped lift me up."

Menon is honored to be our local honoree for the Out100, the longest standing large scale list recognizing LGBTQ+ people for their achievements, accomplishments, and impact on culture and society.

"It is very humbling that I have been selected for this. I'm really excited about the work that I've done in community and excited to continue doing that work."

Her previous roles with nonprofits like Head Start, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, the National Sexual Assault Hotline, and most recently, Equality California, all focused on bringing systemic change and providing support to communities that need it.

"That's really been the guiding principle that I've lived my life on," added Menon.

Now, as executive director, Menon is working alongside 15 commissioners to help advise L.A. County supervisors on policies affecting the LGBTQ+ community, how to tackle those issues and how to best provide support.

"Across the nation, we've seen an increase in hate crimes towards LGBTQ+ people. We've seen an increase in anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. I think right now there are 520 pieces of legislation that are anti-LGBTQ+.

Menon continued, "Whether it's about building families or access to healthcare, for me it's really working with the commissioners. How are we going to create that change within the county?"

Menon recognizes creating change will take time.

"The county is huge. The job is huge. The expectations are really high and what I'm hoping to do with the other commissioners is collaboratively come up with what are the shorter and smaller short-term goals that we can create to lead to that long term change."

But she's determined to make an impact on the resources available and the quality of life for all LGBTQ+ people across Los Angeles.

"We all want to live in a society where we can all grow and thrive and not have to worry about discrimination, or hate, or violence, or unequal access to services. We are just getting started."

Menon says she won't stop fighting until that meaningful change is made.

