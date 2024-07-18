Long Beach Burger Week kicks off early with heartwarming event for the homeless community

250 unhoused individuals were treated to a multi-course lunch prepared by six participating restaurants.

Long Beach Burger Week kicks off Sunday, but festivities began early with a multi-course burger lunch for 250 unhoused individuals, organized by Long Beach Food & Beverage.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- This Sunday marks the beginning of Long Beach Burger Week, but the festivities are already in full swing.

Wednesday's event benefiting clients of the Long Beach Rescue Mission was organized by the nonprofit Long Beach Food & Beverage.

"They're enjoying the food and just in awe of the way the food tastes. So it's good to see that and feel that," said Ruben Gutierrez, kitchen supervisor at the Long Beach Rescue Mission.

250 unhoused individuals were treated to a multi-course lunch prepared by six restaurants participating in Long Beach Burger Week. The meal included burgers, beans, salad and lemonade.

"It's very juicy and it's tasty, so yeah I like it," said Joe Horne, an individual experiencing homelessness.

"We're super excited to be here and to serve a few of our menu items to those in need," said ISM Brewing owner Ian McCall.

Organizers said they wanted to find a way to give back during Long Beach Restaurant Week, so this event is a way to bring gourmet burgers to them.

"It just feels really good to give to the community," said Crack Burgers owner David Trepanier.

"I have four boys so I want to make sure they understand that it's a very important thing to do with the rescue mission. The rescue mission in Long Beach is a very important place, so we want to make sure we can support it as much as we can," said Jimmy E's Bar & Grill owner Jimmy Eleopoulos.

Long Beach Burger Week takes place from July 21 to July 28. For a full list of participating restaurants, you can visit burgerweeklb.com.