Long Beach officer shoots, wounds man armed with BB gun at Metro station in new video, police say

The Long Beach Police Department released a body camera video as part of its investigation into an August police shooting involving a man allegedly armed with a BB gun.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- The Long Beach Police Department released a body camera video Monday as part of its investigation an officer shooting and wounding a 35-year-old man allegedly armed with a BB gun at a Metro station.

Officers responded to the light-rail platform at West Pacific Avenue and Fifth Street on Aug. 7 around 9:10 p.m. regarding a man brandishing a firearm, according to authorities.

Officers located Tyrell Harris, who was experiencing homelessness, at the scene, police said. He quickly exited the platform and began running, according to police.

The video shows officers yelling at Harris to stop and "get on the ground." Moments later, a gunshot is heard, and the suspect is seen lying on the ground.

Police said Harris pulled a gun from his waistband, prompting the police shooting. Harris was hit in the upper body and sustained non-life- threatening injuries, police said. He was taken to a hospital, later released and subsequently taken into custody.

Harris was booked on suspicion of making criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, obstruction and resisting arrest, exhibiting an imitation firearm, and an unrelated felony at the Long Beach City Jail, where he was being held without bail.

"Officers recovered a replica firearm later discovered to be an operable BB pistol with CO2 cartridge and BBs. ... Detectives discovered Harris pointed his weapon at multiple citizens on the platform and threatened to shoot them," police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was urged to contact LBPD homicide detectives Sean Magee or Juan Carlos Reyes at (560) 570-7244. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.