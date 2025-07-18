Longtime colleague of LASD deputies killed in explosion says they were the 'best of the best'

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Arson/Explosives Detail were killed Friday morning in an explosion at a training facility in East Los Angeles, law enforcement officials said.

Eyewitness News spoke to someone who knew all three deputies well for many years.

L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna declined to publicly identify the victims, citing family members who were still being informed of the deaths. Between the three of them, the deceased employees had served in the department for 74 years, Luna said.

Dep. Jason Zabala with LASD said the deadly incident is a reminder of just how dangerous their job is.

"I knew all three individuals... the best of the best," Zabala said.

Zabala says he worked closely with two of the deputies who were killed for the better part of 20 years.

"It's something you realize from day one that when you sign up for the job, you know it's going to be a dangerous job. As the years go on, you realize how dangerous it is. It's something that's always in the back of your mind, but you do this job for a reason. You don't really think about it day-to-day, until something like this happens, and then you realize just how dangerous it really is," Zabala said. "I know our families go through that, I know my family goes through that, probably every day. But, like I said, we truly like, love the work we do. We don't think about it every day, we just come to work, do our job, like I said, when something like this happens, it's just a tragedy."

While the investigation continues into what happened, the public is being asked by L.A. County supervisors, the deputy's union, and the department to support the LASD while they deal with the tragedy.

"So just understand, please, what our deputies are going through. To those who have reached out and offered their support and condolences, my heartfelt thanks to you, because we need it right now more than we've ever needed it," said Richard Pippin with the Association for L.A. Deputy Sheriffs.

"I can think of no greater honor, truly, than to die in the service of the people of L.A. County," Zabala said. "It's why we sign up. It's tragic, but I'm sure their families are proud of their service. As I am."

Luna said it's the deadliest day in the department in over 150 years.

The investigation into the deadly incident is ongoing. Multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation told ABC News that it appears the explosive that detonated had been brought back to the facility from a seemingly routine bomb squad callout and was believed to have been inert when it exploded.