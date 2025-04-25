Memorial Mass to honor Pope Francis at Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels on Friday

Southern California Catholics will get a chance to honor the late Pope Francis during a memorial Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.

Southern California Catholics will get a chance to honor the late Pope Francis during a memorial Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.

Southern California Catholics will get a chance to honor the late Pope Francis during a memorial Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.

Southern California Catholics will get a chance to honor the late Pope Francis during a memorial Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Catholics in Southern California will have a chance Friday to honor and mourn the late Pope Francis during a memorial Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles.

Southern California Catholics will get a chance to honor the late Pope Francis Friday during a memorial Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles.

The Mass, which starts at 12:10 p.m., will come ahead of Francis' funeral Saturday in Rome.

The service will be "in thanksgiving for the life and ministry of Pope Francis," L.A. Archbishop Jose H. Gomez said in a statement.

Gomez will lead the Mass and be joined by auxiliary bishops and other clergy of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles "and many faithful to pray for the soul (of) the Holy Father and bid him a final farewell from our local church in the Archdiocese."

The Vatican is making final preparations for Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday. Meanwhile, the last crowds are filing through St. Peter's Basilica for the final day of public viewing.

Francis, the former archbishop of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and the first Latin American pontiff, died Monday in the Vatican at age 88 -- one day after Easter.

He served as pope for 12 years. The Vatican reported the cause of death as a stroke and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse.

Francis had been diagnosed with chronic lung disease and admitted to a hospital on Feb. 14 for a respiratory episode that developed into double pneumonia. He spent 38 days in the hospital and made his final public appearance on Easter Sunday -- blessing the faithful in St. Peter's Square while sitting in a wheelchair.

The Argentine-born Jorge Mario Bergoglio became pope on March 13, 2013, succeeding Pope Benedict XVI, whose surprise resignation led to Francis' election.

The L.A. archdiocese has created a special webpage dedicated to Francis. It includes Gomez's statement, homily, and other writings on Francis, as well as videos, images and other resources.

The archdiocese said the page will be updated with information on Masses and other events during the Novendiales, the nine-day period of mourning for a deceased Pope.

During that period, funeral rites are celebrated daily in Rome by the cardinals, and Masses are offered throughout the world for the repose of the departed pope's soul.

Friday's L.A. Mass will also be livestreamed on @LACatholics and OLACathedral Facebook channels.

The Catholic Church's College of Cardinals will meet at the Vatican in the coming weeks to elect Francis' successor.

Pope Francis' funeral

Nearly all of the funeral plans are being kept secret, but we do know that Cardinal Roger Mahony -- the retired Archbishop of Los Angeles -- will play a special part in the service on Saturday.

Cardinal Roger Mahony will be one of the last people to ever see the face of Pope Francis. He believes he was chosen because he is the oldest cardinal in attendance.

Mahony led the Archdiocese of L.A. for more than 15 years.

In a special one-on-one interview, he sat down with ABC7's David Ono in Rome to talk about Pope Francis' legacy and how he will contribute to the service.

City News Service contributed to this report.

