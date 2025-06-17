City Council to consider extending DTLA curfew despite pushback from business owners

As business owners push for the end of the curfew in a portion of downtown Los Angeles, the City Council is considering extending that curfew.

As business owners push for the end of the curfew in a portion of downtown Los Angeles, the City Council is considering extending that curfew.

As business owners push for the end of the curfew in a portion of downtown Los Angeles, the City Council is considering extending that curfew.

As business owners push for the end of the curfew in a portion of downtown Los Angeles, the City Council is considering extending that curfew.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As business owners push for the end of the curfew in a portion of downtown Los Angeles, which they say is hurting their bottom line, the City Council could be poised to extend that curfew.

Mayor Karen Bass implemented the curfew June 10 in response to vandalism and looting that happened during protests over the Trump administration's immigration raids.

On Monday, she eased the hours of enforcement and pushed the start of the nightly curfew back to 10 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. It affects a one-mile section of downtown L.A.

City leaders say the curfew has been successful in preventing more damage in the area.

The City Council is expected to discuss the possibility of extending how long the curfew will be in effect during its meeting on Tuesday. At this point, the curfew has no end date.

While many people are relieved the nights of violent unrest have calmed down, there is a different impact now being felt -- the economic impact on downtown businesses.

Some business owners want the curfew lifted all together, saying it's taking a toll on foot traffic and their bottom lines.

High above the city, 71Above in the U.S. Bank Tower is one of many businesses that have taken a big hit over the past couple of weeks.

"Very challenging to say the least," said Nelson Wang, the assistant general maneger at 71Above. "The curfew has played a very large role in our loss of revenue and reservations."

The full City Council will make a determination whether the mayor's declaration of a local emergency will continue and whether to ratify it in some way.

Protests erupted on June 6 after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents began detaining migrants in the city. While most demonstrations have remained peaceful, police and city officials said that some gatherings turned destructive after dark, with looting and vandalism blamed on so-called "bad actors."

On the fifth day of protests, Bass declared a local emergency in downtown and imposed the curfew.

"We are hoping that if the cause of the turmoil ends, which is the raids, then I can almost guarantee you that curfew will go away," Bass previously said.

Immigration enforcement operations were expected to continue this week in the Southland amid Trump administration guidance focusing on cities run by elected Democrats, while cutting back on enforcement at farms, hotels and restaurants.

City News Service contributed to this report.

