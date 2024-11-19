What does it mean to be a sanctuary city?

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles City Council is expected to pass a "sanctuary city" ordinance on Tuesday, but what does it mean to be a "sanctuary city?"

In general, a sanctuary city limits or denies cooperation when it comes to helping the national government enforce immigration laws.

While the city of Los Angeles has prohibited the use of its resources from assisting federal immigration authorities in past years, a sanctuary ordinance would formally codify such a policy.

What will the "sanctuary city" ordinance do in Los Angeles?

If the L.A. City Council approves the measure on Tuesday, that would officially prohibit any city resources or personnel from being used to help federal enforcement of immigration laws.

When the council approves the sanctuary ordinance -- which it surely will -- it would set up a likely battle with the incoming Trump administration.

President-elect Donald Trump has stressed border security and promised mass deportations. .

What policies are currently in place in Los Angeles?

In 2019, former Mayor Eric Garcetti issued an executive directive that offered protections to immigrants.

Plus, the Los Angeles Police Department mandates that its officers not inquire about immigration status or make arrests related to a migrant's legal status, as outlined under Special Order 40.

In part, the proposed sanctuary ordinance would enshrine such protections in the city's books.

The ordinance would also prohibit "any city resources, property or personnel from being utilized for any federal immigration enforcement," as well as city cooperation with federal immigration authorities in "execution of their duties" as it pertains to immigration enforcement.

Newly appointed Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell has said the department would not engage in immigration enforcement.

At McDonnell's recent swearing-in ceremony, the new chief said, "We're not in that business. We will not be doing any of the things that people are worried about recently. And we'll work forward with an open dialogue with ... concerns. We want to hear them and we want to address them quickly so the rumors don't get started, we don't see panic in some of our communities. That's the last thing we want and need."