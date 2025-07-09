LA County Supervisors approve aid plan for immigrant families after SoCal raids

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A day after federal immigration raids and protests in Los Angeles, the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a motion to expand health and social services for immigrant families.

Since June 6, the Trump administration has increased immigration enforcement in the county, including Monday's operation when an estimated 100 or more federal agents -- many wearing vests identifying them as U.S. Customs and Border Protection -- appeared to be staging outside MacArthur Park.

Supervisors said raids have targeted parking lots, swap meets, workplaces and schools, disrupting local economies and immigrant communities.

"Fear is deterring residents from going to work, attending church, accessing food, or running errands resulting in devastating impacts to the lives and wellbeing of immigrant communities," said Supervisor Hilda Solis. "It has also led to a chilling effect in accessing critical health and social services."

Solis said hospitals, clinics, and other service providers have reported rising no-shows and appointment cancellations in recent weeks.

With Tuesday's motion, Supervisors Solis and Lindsey Horvath called for increased support to immigrant families and ensuring equitable access to critical services.

The board directed the departments of Health Services, Mental Health, Children and Family Services, Public Social Services and Public Health to partner with the Office of Immigrant Affairs to study the impact of the raid on access to health and social services.

The departments were asked to increased access to virtual and telehealth services, as well as mailed prescriptions and refills.

The board also called for increased awareness and education programs to help people know how to access remote health and social services, safe places to meet and avoiding fraud.

Supervisor Holly Mitchell warned the county could be significantly impacted by the Trump Administration's "Big, Beautiful Bill," which would reduce Medicaid spending by about $800 billion, placing additional strain on county safety nets.

Mitchell said it was on the county to act as the "provider of last resort," and ensure healthcare access to residents.

Mitchell offered an amendment requesting a report from the Department of Children and Family Services on any increase in out-of-home placements and to assess phone privileges for detained parents to contact their children.

Supervisor Janice Hahn offered an additional amendment for the departments to assess how residents without access to internet, digital literacy or language access would still benefit from virtual services.

Hahn also requested an assessment of how the departments were ensuring the data being collected as a part of these programs would not put immigrants at further risk, and what factors led to the selection of immigrant communities for food delivery services.

The motion was approved with both amendments.

Highlighting the raid on a family-led West Hollywood car wash on the Fourth of July, Horvath stated the immigration enforcement operations were separating families.

"While President Trump said he was going to focus on deporting undocumented persons with violent criminal histories, Los Angeles County continues to experience an all-out campaign of racially motivated harassment, intimidation, and kidnapping directed towards hard-working people of color," Horvath said.

Horvath said the administration's "claim of commitment to family values" was a "total lie" and noted the motion also directed the DCFS to inform parents how to designate a guardian and parental preference for placement if separated.

The DCFS with the county Office of Education was asked to develop resources for parents, guardians and educators on speaking to children and youth about immigration enforcement.

The Office of Food Systems and relevant departments were asked to address food insecurity by supporting home-delivered groceries and meals, and connecting trusted local providers with community-based organizations serving immigrant communities.