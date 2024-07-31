Rams hold open training camp sessions for fans at Loyola Marymount

The Rams open sessions at LMU include music, flag football, family activities and chances to get autographs from players.

WESTCHESTER, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Rams fans are out in force at Loyola Marymount University as the team holds open training camp sessions with plenty of fun activities for the public.

The camp includes flag football, mariachi music, chances to watch the players practice and even get a few autographs.

Drake Caudillo says he and his family have been following the Rams since the team relocated to Los Angeles in 2016.

"We're going strong and it's a family thing," he said.

His son Jakob is enthusiastic about the team - but he's not exactly sure why!

"I have no idea why I'm a Rams fan," Jakob Caudillo said. "I just all of a sudden said, hey I like the Rams!"

Rams open practice sessions at LMU continue through Saturday.