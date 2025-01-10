Examining your home during and after wildfires: How to safely handle smoke, ash and toxic residue

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In some areas where evacuation orders are being lifted, people are returning to homes covered in ash and soot. Inside, it's likely going to smell like smoke.

Some of that residue can be toxic dust from burnt buildings and cars. Experts showed ABC7 how to get back into your home safely and how to protect your home from smoke and ash if you're still in it right now.

"In certain areas, it's almost a veil of black smoke," said Huntington Health Pulmonary and Critical Care physician Dr. Raj Dasgupta.

He added that a lot of that smoke carries toxic materials. Fine particulate matter can cause respiratory distress and exacerbate chronic conditions.

"That goes deep into the lungs, into the bronchioles and into the alveoli, and it can actually get into the bloodstream, and if you have heart disease, I'm worried about you, and I want you to take precautions," said Dasgupta.

So what can you do as the poor air quality continues? Experts suggest sealing up windows and doors and place damp rags under doors.

"If you have any cracks or gaps, you can take a wet towel and put it there to block the smoke from coming in," said Efraim Haim with Green Planet Restoration, who's been in the smoke-recovery business for 17 years.

He said after the Woolsey Fire, people who used masking tape to seal windows and doors had the least smoke damage.,

"Those houses had a tremendous difference in the amount of smoke that was entering their house," he said.

Haim added that certified HEPA air purifiers work best in a single, sealed room. It's similar advice for people returning after an evacuation.

Besides designating a safe room with an air purifier to stay in, wear an N-95 mask when entering, lay down a clean towel at the door so you're not tracking in soot and do not take out the broom.

"Sweeping is very bad actually," said Haim.

Sweeping just kicks up the dust so use a vacuum cleaner.

"With a HEPA vacuum, you can get the loose particles, then go for a dry wipe," he said.

But if your home suffered significant smoke exposure, Haim said it's best to get it assessed by a smoke recovery expert.

Cleanings can range from several hundred dollars to several thousand depending on your home's size and smoke penetration. Also, talk to your insurance company about whether this service is covered.