Here's a list of Lunar New Year events in Southern California. Share your Year of the Dragon celebrations with #abc7eyewitness!
Rancho Cucamonga Lunar Festival
January 18-19
RC Sports Center
8303 Rochester Ave, Rancho Cucamonga
Enjoy delicious food from the local popups around Rancho Cucamonga, shop to your heart's content from local artisans and small business owners, and enjoy cultural performances from the community!
cityofrc.us
Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure Park
January 17-February 16
1313 Disneyland Drive, Anaheim
Bring family and friends together at this multicultural celebration filled with auspicious wishes for health, luck and prosperity throughout the Year of the Dragon!
disneyland.com
Lunar New Year Festival in Monterey Park
January 18-19
Downtown Monterey Park on Garvey Avenue between Garfield and Alhambra Avenues
Monterey Park's Lunar New Year festival features vendors offering unique gifts and specialty items, food booths with various types of delectable items, amusement rides, and lots of live entertainment.
montereypark.ca.gov
UVSA Tet Festival
January 31- February 2
OC Fair & Event Center
This year, the UVSA Tt Festival theme is "A Spring of Remembrance" or "Xun Hoài Nim", to honor the efforts of the Vietnamese community in building a home abroad.
tetfestival.org
Lunar New Year
February 10
29 Hubble, Irvine
At 11AM join us for a Kishin Daiko Drummers performance that embodies the translation of Kishin which is energy, spirit, and heart. At 2:30PM Ane Thanh Lion Dance will be performing traditional lion dancing with acrobatics and a live instrumental troupe to bring good luck into the new year.
pretendcity.org
Lunar New Year@PAM
February 10
USC Pacific Asia Museum 46 N Los Robles Ave, Pasadena
Enjoy a traditional lion dance, storytelling, calligraphy, crafts, food trucks, and a chance to view the new special exhibition, Another Beautiful Country.
calendar.usc.edu
Golden Dragon Parade & Chinese New Year Festival
February 17
Chinatown, Starting at Broadway and ending at Hill Street
In celebrating over one hundred years of tradition, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles presents the 124th Annual Golden Dragon Parade.
culturela.org
Lunar New Year Celebration
February 8 2-5pm
Santa Monica Place
A family-friendly event with cultural performances and art under traditional red and gold lanterns.
santamonicaplace.com
Alhambra Lunar New Year Festival
February 8
Main Street from Garfield to 2nd Street, Alhambra
A large-scale Lunar New Year Celebration in Alhambra, California. The main celebration is a one-day street festival on Main Street, in the heart of Downtown Alhambra.
alhambralunarnewyear.com
L.A. Chinatown Firecracker Run
Date TBD
In-person or virtual
Participate in-person or virtually in a 5K or 10K run or walk, a one-mile dog walk as well as a 20 or 40-mile bike ride during this Chinatown tradition.
firecracker10k.org
If you know of a great Lunar New Year event, share it with us in a direct message at abc7community on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or post it in social with #abc7eyewitness!