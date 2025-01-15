Lunar New Year events in Southern California

Rancho Cucamonga Lunar Festival

January 18-19

RC Sports Center

8303 Rochester Ave, Rancho Cucamonga

Enjoy delicious food from the local popups around Rancho Cucamonga, shop to your heart's content from local artisans and small business owners, and enjoy cultural performances from the community!

cityofrc.us

Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure Park

January 17-February 16

1313 Disneyland Drive, Anaheim

Bring family and friends together at this multicultural celebration filled with auspicious wishes for health, luck and prosperity throughout the Year of the Dragon!

disneyland.com

Lunar New Year Festival in Monterey Park

January 18-19

Downtown Monterey Park on Garvey Avenue between Garfield and Alhambra Avenues

Monterey Park's Lunar New Year festival features vendors offering unique gifts and specialty items, food booths with various types of delectable items, amusement rides, and lots of live entertainment.

montereypark.ca.gov

UVSA Tet Festival

January 31- February 2

OC Fair & Event Center

This year, the UVSA Tt Festival theme is "A Spring of Remembrance" or "Xun Hoài Nim", to honor the efforts of the Vietnamese community in building a home abroad.

tetfestival.org

Lunar New Year

February 10

29 Hubble, Irvine

At 11AM join us for a Kishin Daiko Drummers performance that embodies the translation of Kishin which is energy, spirit, and heart. At 2:30PM Ane Thanh Lion Dance will be performing traditional lion dancing with acrobatics and a live instrumental troupe to bring good luck into the new year.

pretendcity.org

Lunar New Year@PAM

February 10

USC Pacific Asia Museum 46 N Los Robles Ave, Pasadena

Enjoy a traditional lion dance, storytelling, calligraphy, crafts, food trucks, and a chance to view the new special exhibition, Another Beautiful Country.

calendar.usc.edu

Golden Dragon Parade & Chinese New Year Festival

February 17

Chinatown, Starting at Broadway and ending at Hill Street

In celebrating over one hundred years of tradition, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles presents the 124th Annual Golden Dragon Parade.

culturela.org

Lunar New Year Celebration

February 8 2-5pm

Santa Monica Place

A family-friendly event with cultural performances and art under traditional red and gold lanterns.

santamonicaplace.com

Alhambra Lunar New Year Festival

February 8

Main Street from Garfield to 2nd Street, Alhambra

A large-scale Lunar New Year Celebration in Alhambra, California. The main celebration is a one-day street festival on Main Street, in the heart of Downtown Alhambra.

alhambralunarnewyear.com

L.A. Chinatown Firecracker Run

Date TBD

In-person or virtual

Participate in-person or virtually in a 5K or 10K run or walk, a one-mile dog walk as well as a 20 or 40-mile bike ride during this Chinatown tradition.

firecracker10k.org

If you know of a great Lunar New Year event, share it with us in a direct message at abc7community on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or post it in social with #abc7eyewitness!