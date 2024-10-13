Lynwood High School's 'Rock the Vote' celebration helps 300 students register to vote

This week, the school held its annual "Rock the Vote" celebration, a program designed to encourage students who are eligible to vote to learn more about the candidates, the voting process and the impact it all has in their community.

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- One voting bloc every candidate wants is the youth vote, but getting young people excited about an election can be a challenge.

But Lynwood High School has been working hard to change that.

"We run it every election year," explained Lorraine Abbass, an economics and government teacher. "The students are looking at propositions; they're looking at economic policies of the two presidential candidates, primarily."

Students were able to choose whose campaign to study and showcased their research.

The groups also studied different California propositions and measures on the November ballot, including local Measure U, an $80 million bond for repairs and improvements of local schools.

A Lynwood High teacher founded the program more than a decade ago and it's been growing ever since.

Claudia Alfaro, an AP government teacher, said they were able to register about 300 students to vote.

"The 18-year-olds are ready to vote in November, and they're super happy," she said. "They're going to actually in person to vote for their first election."

One student said though she was hesitant about taking the class, she glad she followed through.

"I debated on joining it, on taking it or not, because politics aren't really my thing, but I know it's a good strength to have for the future," said senior Araceli Ortiz.