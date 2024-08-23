Santa Monica Ferris wheel's 174,000 LED lights set to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant on 'Mamba Day'

Days after unveiling a second statue honoring Kobe Bryant, Crypto.com Arena has revealed a new tribute to the Lakers legend.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- The landmark Ferris wheel at the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday will pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant with a dazzling LED light display in honor of "Mamba Day."

Aug. 24, often stylized as 8/24, is the day after the basketball legend's birthday and matches the numbers he wore with the Lakers.

From 7:30 p.m. to midnight, the illuminated 90-foot Ferris wheel will feature "LA + + 24" and "LA + + 8" and displays of gold and purple colors in a variety of patterns and transitions. The

The amusement park ride's 174,000 LED lights are mounted the structure including its 40 spokes and two hubs.

Touted as the world's only solar-powered Ferris wheel, the attraction's lighting system features 16.7 million color value combinations while the programming and display software presents imaging up to 24 frames per second, officials said.

Also on Saturday, the second annual Mamba League Invitational basketball tournament is scheduled to continue at LA Live in downtown.

The two-day tournament "will bring out the most elite high school boys and girls from across the nation to show off their skills on the court inspired by The Mamba Mentality, while celebrating Kobe's enduring legacy," his widow Vanessa Bryant said in an Instagram post.