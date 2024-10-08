Man breaks into home rented out by USC students near campus; search underway

A man broke into a home that's being rented by USC students, triggering a search for that suspect Tuesday.

A man broke into a home that's being rented by USC students, triggering a search for that suspect Tuesday.

A man broke into a home that's being rented by USC students, triggering a search for that suspect Tuesday.

A man broke into a home that's being rented by USC students, triggering a search for that suspect Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man broke into a home that's being rented by USC students, triggering a search for that suspect Tuesday.

The incident happened in the early morning hours on Menlo Avenue, just blocks away from campus, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Twelve USC students live in the home.

Police said the man broke into the kitchen through a window, and the women who live in the home ran to the back.

The students say it isn't the first time that man has showed up at the house. He's been wandering nearby since Saturday, peeking in their windows and looking straight into their Ring camera.

"It makes zero sense that somebody can enter your home and then continue coming back to harass a group of 12 girls and face no repercussions," said Molly Boland, a student who lives in the home.

The women say it has stripped their sense of security.

"I was completely oblivious to the fact that he was roaming around here with a broom, like trying to get into the basement, and like right outside my window when I was sitting on the couch," said Ruby Moscona. "That was really scary."

Boland says they reported the incident to the university's Department of Public Safety, but feel not enough is being done to keep the suspect away.

"At this point, I don't have a doubt that he would come back and hurt us," Boland added. "It's been reinforced behavior for him to come back, realize that the cops won't do anything, realize it's 12 vulnerable girls living in there... and then nothing happens every single time."

"He continues to escalate further and further and further."

The women were not hurt and the suspect got away. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and red shorts.