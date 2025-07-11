Man on life support from injury during immigration raid in Ventura County, family says

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man is on life support after he was injured during an immigration raid at an agricultural area of Camarillo on Thursday, according to a family member.

A woman who reached out to Eyewitness News said her family member, Jaime Garcia, fell 30 feet off a building while he was possibly trying to run from federal agents.

He was taken to the hospital with a broken neck and skull.

Garcia's family says he was working at a farm in the area to send money home to his wife and daughter in Mexico.

He's currently on life support, but is not expected to survive, his family says.