Driver shot after argument with pedestrian in Panorama City, authorities say

PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot while driving in Panorama City overnight.

The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. Friday near Van Nuys Boulevard and Nordhoff Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities say the man was driving when he got into some sort of argument with a pedestrian, who then opened fire and shot the man.

The victim crashed his car and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.