LAPD investigating possible connection between separate shootings that left man, woman dead

A man and woman were killed in two separate shootings in Koreatown, and authorities are investigating whether the deadly incidents are connected.

LAPD investigating possible connection between 2 deadly shootings A man and woman were killed in two separate shootings in Koreatown, and authorities are investigating whether the deadly incidents are connected.

LAPD investigating possible connection between 2 deadly shootings A man and woman were killed in two separate shootings in Koreatown, and authorities are investigating whether the deadly incidents are connected.

LAPD investigating possible connection between 2 deadly shootings A man and woman were killed in two separate shootings in Koreatown, and authorities are investigating whether the deadly incidents are connected.

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man and woman were killed in two separate shootings in the Koreatown area, and authorities on Wednesday were investigating whether the deadly incidents were connected.

The latest shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Berendo Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A woman was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Authorities say a man walked into the LAPD's 77th Division station to report a shooting and stated that his significant other had been shot. That man ended up being taken into custody.

The other shooting, meanwhile, happened two miles away on Victoria Avenue around 4:30 p.m. According to police, a man was hit by a car before he was shot and killed.

That shooting stemmed from an apparent road rage situation that prompted the suspect to shoot the victim multiple times, police said.

The victim may have been riding on an e-bike when he was hit by the suspect's car. Video from the crime scene showed a bike in the back of a police vehicle.

A couple who lives in the area told Eyewitness News off-camera that they were on their way home when they saw a driver in a sedan hit the victim. The wife said as they pulled over to try and help, they saw the driver back up in an apparent attempt to try and run the victim over again.

The couple says they saw the driver get out and pulled out a gun. When they realized what was happening, they drove away and called 911 multiple times but couldn't get a hold of a dispatcher.

The victim died at the scene.

An investigation was underway to determine whether the same suspect was involved in both shootings.