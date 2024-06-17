See where California wildfires are burning right now: MAP

From the Post Fire in SoCal to the Point Fire in Sonoma County, we're tracking the latest fires in California right now.

Over the weekend, multiple fires broke out across California. The Point Fire in Sonoma County has burned 1,100 acres since Sunday. Meanwhile in Southern California, the Post Fire, which started on Saturday, continues to burn in the Gorman area near the 5 Freeway, north of LA. There is also a fire burning in the Hesperia area of San Bernardino County.

A map of fires in California right now:

Our interactive map below is tracking where fires are burning across California and what percentage they're contained. Click on any fire icon to see more details about the wildfire in that area.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

