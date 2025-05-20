Menendez brothers' parole hearing postponed to August

The parole hearing comes after the brothers' resentencing bid was approved

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A June parole hearing for Erik and Lyle Menendez has been postponed by more than two months.

The new parole hearing dates for the brothers will be on Aug. 21 and 22, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Monday.

The hearing was initially scheduled for June 13.

The hearing is expected to expedite the parole process for the brothers. However, even if parole is granted, it would be up to Gov. Gavin Newsom to approve or deny it.

Last week, a Los Angeles judge made the Menendez brothers eligible for parole when he reduced their sentences from life without parole to 50 years to life.

Erik, 54, and Lyle, 57, were convicted for the 1989 shotgun murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in their Beverly Hills home. The brothers were found guilty in 1996 after a first trial ended in a hung jury.

The brothers have argued that they committed the crimes in self-defense after years of abuse by their father.