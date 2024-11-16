Metro bus driver shot, wounded during layover stop in Hollywood; domestic violence probed as motive

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Metro bus driver was shot and wounded during a layover in Hollywood on Saturday morning in what the agency described as a domestic violence incident.

The shooting occurred at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of North Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The female driver was hospitalized in unknown condition, a police spokesperson said.

She was standing on the sidewalk when a man about 45 years old walked up to her, pulled out a handgun and fired, the LAPD said. The gunman fled the scene on foot. A detailed description was not available.

"Metro is deeply saddened by the act of domestic violence that seriously injured a Metro employee while she was on the sidewalk during a bus layover near Hollywood and Vermont streets," Metro said in a statement. "Metro appreciates the quick response by the Los Angeles Fire Department, which transported our employee to a nearby hospital."

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the LAPD's Northeast station at 323-561-3211. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.