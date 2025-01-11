Metro extends free fares on bus and rail service through weekend

LOS ANGELES -- Metro is extending its suspension of bus and rail fares in the wake of the fires that have roiled the Los Angeles area, Metro officials said Saturday.

Metro Chair and Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn has approved the continuation of free fares on all bus and rail services through Sunday, providing five consecutive days of fare suspension to ensure residents can travel safely to reunite with loved ones, reach shelters, or deliver essential donations to those in need.

Metro officials have created a map with Metro bus and rail serving resource centers with data linked to the county/CALFIRE's live layers that allow data to be concurrent with what they show.

Below is the latest information about Metro's service changes as of Jan. 11:

Rail Service:

All rail lines, except for the A Line, are operating normally. The A Line is operating normally between the Southwest Museum Station and downtown Long Beach Station to the south and from Fillmore Station to Azusa/Pacific University (APU) Station to the north.

Free bus shuttles will continue to provide service Sunday between Southwest Museum Station, Highland Park, South Pasadena and Fillmore stations until the debris and trees are removed and repairs are completed, Metro officials said. There are also ambassadors at the stations who are ready to help passengers find the free bus shuttles.

Bus Service Detours:

Due to road closures, the following bus lines are detoured:

-- 180: Detouring between Sunset/Vermont and Los Feliz/San Fernando using Sunset to Fountain Ave, Hyperion to San Fernando Road

-- 217 : Detouring between Sunset/Vermont to Fountain Ave, to Hyperion, to San Fernando Road

-- 690 : Detouring between Foothill/Arroyo and Paxton/ McLay using both directions of I-210.

Fire danger continues into the weekend as another round of Santa Ana winds blow through the region.

-- 233 :Detouring southbound buses via Ventura, right onto southbound I-405 (all exits are closed), exit Venice, right on Sawtelle, right on Venice, left on Sepulveda, left on Exposition.

The following bus lines have been canceled until further notice due to fire activity:

-- 134

-- 602

The following bus lines have suspended segments due to fire activity:

-- 660/662- (Altadena) No service north of Washington Boulevard

Metro Micro in Pasadena, Altadena, and Sierra Madre, service north of Woodbury Road, New York Dr, and Sierra Madre Blvd is suspended. Service was restored in the following areas Jan. 10.

Rose Bowl area :

-- Lincoln Boulevard, south of Montana Street;

-- Montana Street and south between the Foothill ( 210) Freeway and Los Robles Avenue; Elizabeth Street and south between Los Robles Avenue and Hill Avenue

-- New York Drive and south between Hill Ave and Altadena Drive

The latest Metro service information is available by following @MetroLAAlerts on or the agency's webpage at alerts.metro.net.

More information regarding detours can be found on Metro Los Angeles' Facebook page, the Transit App or online at metro.net. Service information is also available in Spanish and English by calling 323-466-3876.