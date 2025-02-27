Grupo Firme cancels performance in Mazatlán after severed head, banner found threatening the band

A severed human head found in a plastic box next to a banner with a threatening message against the Mexican regional music band Grupo Firme sparked concerns among authorities in the border city of Tijuana.

The Prosecutor's Office of the northern state of Baja California reported on Wednesday the opening of an investigation after the location on a road in the La Gloria neighborhood of Tijuana of a "cephalic region" on a green plastic box next to a banner.

The banner read: "Grupo Firme if you perform at the Mazatlán Carnival we will kill you all".

The group released a statement announcing that they would not be performing at the Mazatlán Carnival scheduled for March 1. The concert was set to take place at the Teodoro Mariscal Stadium during the crowning of the queen.

"For Music VIP, the well-being of those who have accompanied us on this journey: Our family that is you, our fans, is always and will always be the most important thing," the statement from the record label read.

Singers Josi Cuen and Jorge Medina announced on their social platforms that their performance scheduled for Thursday during the coronation of the carnival king, would be canceled as well.

The reasons for the cancellation were not immediately disclosed, but they added that they lamented the fact.

On Wednesday afternoon, the new line-up to replace the cancelled artists was announced. Carnival officials announced through social media that they would offer free tickets, although they did not confirm if a refund would be given.

90's Pop Tour will replace Josi Cuen and Jorge Medina on Thursday. The Aguilar family will now perform at the baseball stadium on March 1.

ABC7 en Español reached out to the Mazatlán Institute of Culture, Tourism and Arts, which is organizing the event, for comment but has not heard back.

Last month, Mexican corrido singer Natanael Cano was also threatened on a banner, prompting authorities in the northern state of Sonora to offer him protection.

In 2023, popular Mexican performer Peso Pluma and the group Fuerza Regida canceled their shows in Tijuana after alleged threats from a cartel were found.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.