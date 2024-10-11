Mi Lindo Oaxaca in Baldwin Park keeps true to traditions, like authentic hot chocolate, grasshoppers

Mi Lindo Oaxaca, a family owned restaurant in Baldwin Park, is an American dream realized 23 years after owner Elizabeth Perez immigrated to SoCal.

Mi Lindo Oaxaca, a family owned restaurant in Baldwin Park, is an American dream realized 23 years after owner Elizabeth Perez immigrated to SoCal.

Mi Lindo Oaxaca, a family owned restaurant in Baldwin Park, is an American dream realized 23 years after owner Elizabeth Perez immigrated to SoCal.

Mi Lindo Oaxaca, a family owned restaurant in Baldwin Park, is an American dream realized 23 years after owner Elizabeth Perez immigrated to SoCal.

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Mi Lindo Oaxaca in Baldwin Park is a colorful restaurant that showcases art, clothing and jewelry, with dishes just as vibrant to match.

Six years ago, Elizabeth Perez opened 'her beautiful Oaxaca' in the San Gabriel Valley, offering flavors specific to Mexico's southern state, where she and her family are from.

"It's my baby," said Perez, proud owner of Mi Lindo Oaxaca.

The hot chocolate is perfect for fall, but it's actually a best seller year-round. True to Oaxacan tradition, it's served with bread for dipping.

You can also feast on big shareable platters, tacos, and tlayudas, which combines beans, cabbage and Oaxacan string cheese over a large crunchy tortilla.

You'll notice one protein not commonly found on menus here in SoCal, but in their culture, it's a staple - grasshoppers. You can eat them as a tasty topping or a snack.

"We try to do the closest we can to Oaxaca. So we can bring the flavor from Oaxaca to U.S.," Perez said.

The restaurant also offers traditional Mole, mezcal flights and more.

Mi Lindo Oaxaca, a family owned and operated restaurant, is an American dream realized 23 years after Perez immigrated to SoCal.

Perez thanks the city of Baldwin Park for wrapping their arms around her beautiful Oaxaca.

"We are so happy to have all the guests come visit us and we treat everyone like family," Perez said.

Mi Lindo Oaxaca is open Tuesday through Sunday.

Thank you David Montes of Baldwin Park for the submission!

What's your favorite local restaurant? Share with us and we may highlight your submission On The Menu with Rachel Brown.