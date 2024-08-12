Mob of teens on bikes in DTLA brutally attacks, robs man seeking asylum in U.S.

The victim is an immigrant seeking asylum and a safer life in Los Angeles. Now he's left without a passport and a broken leg.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A mob of teens on bicycles brutally attacked and robbed a man in his car in downtown Los Angeles.

The victim was a recent immigrant seeking asylum and a safer life in Los Angeles. Now he's left without a passport or wallet and a broken leg.

"They destroyed my car, totally," recalled Shailoobek Bazarbai. "It was like a brand new car I bought six months ago. They were jumping on my car. They were jumping on the roof of my car. They were insane."

Bazarbei has only been in Los Angeles for a year. He's seeking asylum from his native Kyrgyzstan.

The attack happened Aug. 2 downtown near Olympic and Hope.

A group of perhaps 40 teens was biking through the area, taking up most of the roadway. Bazarbai was in his car.

Someone threw a bottle at his car and he decided to get out to look at the damage.

They quickly surrounded him, got off their bikes and started attacking him. They got into his car and stole all of his possessions, including his wallet and passport. Someone used one of his credit cards a few days later.

The attack continued until a good Samaritan intervened.

Janeth Garcia was in another car at the intersection and couldn't sit back and watch a total stranger get jumped by a mob of teens.

A GoFundMe has been established to help Bazarbai recover.

"I physically got in there. I just jumped in and shoved my way in to find the guy and once I knew I had him I got him up and took him with me," Garcia recalled.

Video shows her holding him up and walking him to safety while managing to fend off the angry group.

"It was just like 30 versus me arguing," she said. "I just had him behind me, they just wanted to continue to be so crazy."

He was left with bruises all over his body and a broken leg. He believes the injuries would have been worse had Garcia not stepped in.

"Somebody pulled me out from the circle," he recalled. "Literally she saved my life."

His car was badly damaged, including broken windows.

Los Angeles police say there have not been any arrests.

