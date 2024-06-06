Arrest made after father of 6 shot and killed outside his Monrovia home

A husband and father of six children was shot and killed outside his Monrovia home by a transient who lived in the area, authorities say.

A husband and father of six children was shot and killed outside his Monrovia home by a transient who lived in the area, authorities say.

A husband and father of six children was shot and killed outside his Monrovia home by a transient who lived in the area, authorities say.

A husband and father of six children was shot and killed outside his Monrovia home by a transient who lived in the area, authorities say.

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- An arrest was made Wednesday after a father of six was shot and killed outside his home in Monrovia.

Nicolas Gandara, 38, was gunned down Sunday night following an altercation with the suspect, according to authorities.

"He was a great guy. My kids miss him so much, and I can see the pain in their eyes," Gandara's wife Darlene Sarti told Eyewitness News.

Gandara and Sarti had been married for 14 years. Just two months ago, they welcomed their sixth child - a girl.

"He was an amazing dad, an amazing provider," Sarti said. "He went above and beyond to make sure that we were good."

Sarti said the man who shot her husband lived steps away in a homeless encampment that had been problematic.

"We were so good that it broke up something so perfect, and it was taken by someone who doesn't care about anything, and he came and destroyed everything we worked so hard for," Sarti said as she fought back tears.

Christopher Wiggan, 42, was arrested on murder charges by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Investigators said he is a local transient who lived in the area.

The suspect was involved in an argument and Gandara was trying to keep the peace when he was shot, investigators said.

Sarti's sister-in-law has setup a GoFundMe account to help with funeral costs and to help the family.

Gandara was the sole provider for the family and worked two jobs as a social media manager and truck driver.

"I think he would want me to get out of this place," Sarti said. "He'd want me to move somewhere where he thought I was safe because I feel like everything that happened was him just trying to keep us safe."

She also wants the city, county and lawmakers to do what her husband died trying to do - keep his family safe.

"I want this homeless problem taken care of," Sarti said. "People should be able to feel safe."

Sarti said Wednesday was also the couple's 6-year-old daughter's graduation from kindergarten - one of the many milestones they will celebrate without Gandara.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Sheriff's Department.