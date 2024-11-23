Moreno Valley parents arrested on suspicion of torture, murder of 10-year-old son

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) -- A Moreno Valley mother and father were behind bars Saturday on suspicion of murder, torture and child abuse in the death of their 10-year-old adoptive son, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the 13000 block of Malibu Court in Moreno Valley around 6:30 p.m. Thursday to a report of juvenile medical aid, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. They found the 10-year-old boy in medical distress upon arrival and rushed him to a hospital.

The boy's health declined within hours and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Sheriff's officials said the initial investigation revealed signs of possible neglect and abuse. The department's Central Homicide Unit was requested and assumed the investigation.

The boy's adoptive parents, identified as 51-year-old Alejandra Marin and 59-year-old Juan Sanchez Moreno, were both arrested. They were being held without bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center.

Anyone with additional information about the case was urged to contact central homicide investigator S. Denham or master investigator R. Deanne at (951) 955-2777.