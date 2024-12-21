Mother of Verdugo Hills High School student says attack on son was racially motivated

A mother claims her 14-year-old son was violently attacked at Verdugo Hills High School because of his race, and she's now taking legal action against the Los Angeles Unified School District.

A mother claims her 14-year-old son was violently attacked at Verdugo Hills High School because of his race, and she's now taking legal action against the Los Angeles Unified School District.

A mother claims her 14-year-old son was violently attacked at Verdugo Hills High School because of his race, and she's now taking legal action against the Los Angeles Unified School District.

A mother claims her 14-year-old son was violently attacked at Verdugo Hills High School because of his race, and she's now taking legal action against the Los Angeles Unified School District.

TUJUNGA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A mother claims her 14-year-old son was violently attacked at Verdugo Hills High School because of his race, and she's now taking legal action against the Los Angeles Unified School District.

The mother, who did not want to be identified due to safety concerns, held a press conference Friday alongside her attorneys Brad Gage and Caree Harper.

She said her son, a freshman at the school, was attacked twice because he's Black.

"He was targeted, clearly targeted," she said. "He didn't deserve that. He was just trying to go to school, get an education like everybody else."

During the press conference, the attorneys shared two videos of the alleged attacks. The videos have been blurred since minors were involved.

According to the mother's attorneys, the first attack happened in August inside a school bathroom. The second incident happened on Monday, Dec. 9, also on campus, the attorneys said.

"We see different boys who are not Black going after our client who is," said Gage as he described what was depicted in the video. "He tries to defend himself. He's wearing a backpack. Not a very easy way to defend yourself in a fight."

It isn't shown in the video, but sometime after last week's reported attack, there are allegations that two of the alleged attackers were stabbed.

The incident remains under investigation.

The teenager who was allegedly attacked is due in juvenile court early next year. No charges have been filed and the purpose of the hearing is to sort out what led up to the assaults and to determine if charges will be filed or if the case will be dismissed.

In a statement posted to his X account, LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said, "We are committed to our schools being safe spaces for all students and we will not tolerate violent incidents regardless of who perpetrates them. We are wishing a swift recovery for our students at Verdugo Hills High School while we fully investigate what happened and how it took place."

He continued saying, "To our families, rest assured that we are tirelessly working to protect all students. Los Angeles Unified schools remain safe, open, and inclusive spaces for our students. We will continue partnering with law enforcement agencies including Los Angeles School Police, community-based organizations, local municipalities, and mental health professionals to ensure all students are supported."

"We have a young man here that had harm chasing him down the street," said Harper. "His mama had to go find him because he was hiding and fleeing for his very life."

The mother of the teen said she has since transferred her son to another school.