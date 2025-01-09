Eaton Fire burning near Mount Wilson

The Eaton Fire, which has left five people dead in the Pasadena and Altadena areas, is now burning near Mountain Wilson in the Angeles National Forest.

AIR7 was over the fire Thursday morning. A large plume of smoke over the area made it difficult to assess whether the flames had destroyed Mountain Wilson.

If the fire compromises the site, which houses antennas and transmitters, that could affect your ability to watch the Eyewitness News broadcast. You can download the ABC7 Los Angeles app to watch continued streaming coverage.