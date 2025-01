Mount Wilson Observatory, telescope not damaged in Eaton Fire

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Eaton Fire made a run for Mount Wilson on Thursday afternoon.

But the Mount Wilson Observatory and the telescope were not damaged, thanks to firefighters' efforts, said L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone.

"No buildings or infrastructure have been damaged or destroyed at Mount Wilson," Marrone said.