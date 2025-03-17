Mountain lion killed by driver along Simi Valley freeway

A mountain lion was hit and killed by a driver Monday morning along the 118 Freeway in Simi Valley. Experts said the region is the big cat's natural habitat.

Joseph Briceño was on his way to work around 5:30 a.m. when he saw a mountain lion hit by what looked like a truck. He said some vehicles were trying to avoid hitting it.

"I saw something fly in the air," Briceño said. "At first, I was a little shocked it was a person that got hit. They swerved and kept going. I could tell it was a big animal, and I actually, pulled it by its tail to get it out of the lane. "

It happened on the eastbound side of the 118 Freeway near the Keuhner exit.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, mountain lions are common in the area. Spokesperson Steve Gonzalez pointed out that most of Southern California is a habitat for mountain lions and other animals that come out between dusk til dawn looking for food. So if you're driving around, be careful.

"If you're a little aware that, 'hey, there might be wildlife out here,' that could do a lot to save that animal," Gonzalez said.

Some questioned if the mountain killed was the same one found wandering around Camarillo last month. That mountain lion was captured, given a collar and then released. The one killed was not tagged or collared.

Gonzalez said the department asks people to keep attractants away from their homes so mountain lions don't come roaming their neighborhood.

"So this means dog food, cat food, bird feeders," he said. "That food may attract smaller animals like raccoons, possums -- but these are creatures that may be not your pet -- that mountain lions would feed on."