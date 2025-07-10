Multiple people injured when tree limb falls on group in Malibu

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Multiple injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon when a tree limb fell on a group of people at a recreational area in Malibu, authorities said.

The incident happened in the 2600 block of Mulholland Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. AIR7 aerial footage showed what appeared to be a branch broken from the tree.

Five people were injured, including one person who was critically injured and two others who had minor injuries, according to the fire department.

The Lost Hills Sheriff's station said the tree limb may have fallen on multiple children.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.