Multiple vehicles are set on fire during street takeover at downtown LA intersection

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Multiple vehicles were set on fire during a street takeover early Saturday in the middle of a downtown Los Angeles intersection.

The fires were reported about 3 a.m. at 18th and Main streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The vehicles were deliberately torched, an LAPD spokesperson told ABC7.

Officers responded to the scene and the crowd dispersed, the spokesperson said. News video from the scene shows dramatic flames engulfing the cars.

No arrests were made, nor were any vehicles impounded, police said.