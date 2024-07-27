NB 15 Freeway remains closed between Barstow and Baker after fiery crash involving semitruck

BAKER, Calif. (KABC) -- The northbound 15 Freeway remained closed Saturday morning after a crash involving an overturned semitruck that resulted in a miles-long traffic backup and stranded Las Vegas-bound drivers.

The single-vehicle crash was reported shortly before 8 a.m. Friday near mile marker 113, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. Whether the driver was seriously injured was unclear.

The truck's payload of lithium ion batteries caught fire as the trailer lay overturned on the right shoulder. "This product, when involved with fire, can escalate to a thermal runaway, which requires massive amounts of water to extinguish," the Fire Department said in a statement.

Both sides of the 15 Freeway were initially shut down at the scene. The southbound side of the freeway was reopened around 3 p.m.

"Water has been provided at this location for motorists who are stuck without water and experiencing other issues due to heat and vehicle mechanical problems," the Fire Department said. "We are actively addressing the needs of motorists stuck without water and experiencing other issues. We strongly recommend that all individuals attempting to travel northbound divert and seek alternate routes as the closure is expected to be extended due to the hazmat and suppression operations related to the truck fire."

The high temperature in Baker reached 108 degrees Fahrenheit.

"The air quality within and around the hazardous materials fire is improving," the CHP said in a statement Saturday. "It is currently being estimated that if all situations remain the same, one lane of northbound I-15 will reopen at approximately 12:00 P.M."