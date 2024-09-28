Neighbors raising questions about homeless housing project at Motel 6 North Hills

NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Questions are being raised about a homeless housing project in the San Fernando Valley.

In November 2023, the city of Los Angeles was awarded more than $32 million for an "acquisition and rehabilitation project" that would convert the Motel 6 North Hills into 111 interim housing units for the homeless.

It was one of two Project Homekey sites announced at the time.

But according to one neighbor, the motel is closed and blocked off, with many homeless individuals living around the fenced area. The neighbor is concerned about the volume of homelessness and drug activity in the area.

She's wondering when the transition will begin.

According to Hope the Mission's president Rowan Vansleve, they received the funding just over a month ago and closed escrow on the property last week.

The project is set to be completed next year.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.