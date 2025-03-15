New Angel City FC jersey features Los Angeles landmarks

The players will be wearing jerseys that feature Los Angeles landmarks such as the Watts Towers and Griffith Observatory.

The players will be wearing jerseys that feature Los Angeles landmarks such as the Watts Towers and Griffith Observatory.

The players will be wearing jerseys that feature Los Angeles landmarks such as the Watts Towers and Griffith Observatory.

The players will be wearing jerseys that feature Los Angeles landmarks such as the Watts Towers and Griffith Observatory.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When Angel City FC players take the field this season, they'll be representing Los Angeles in a whole new way.

The players will be wearing jerseys that feature landmarks in Los Angeles that are more personal than the typical tourist spots. The jerseys will feature the Watts Towers, Sixth Street bridge and lanterns from Little Tokyo.

"The 2025 secondary jersey is Angel City's love letter to Los Angeles. The intricate toile pattern reflects our diverse, vibrant, ever-changing, and resilient city," the team says on its website. "LA has many hearts, and is a place where cultures and communities from around the world unite as one."

Other landmarks featured in the jersey include Griffith Observatory, Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights and Echo Park Lake.The kit is inspired by both old textiles and tattoo art.

The home opener for Angel City FC is Sunday. The team will host San Diego Wave FC.

Fan fest at BMO Stadium starts at 12:30 p.m.

The game can be seen live at 3:50 p.m. on ESPN 2, ESPN+ and Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.