New 'Blue Heaven on Earth' mural in Elysian Valley is love letter to Dodgers

Painted mostly in black and white, the new mural in Elysian Valley features Kirk Gibson, Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani and Fernando Valenzuela.

ELYSIAN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Another mural showing some major Dodger love has popped up in Los Angeles.

The latest work of art is located at Forney Street and Blake Avenue in Elysian Valley.

It was created by artist Jonas Never, and according to his Instagram, it's his love letter to the team.

The mural shows Kirk Gibson running the bases during his walk-off home run in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series. It also features current Dodger stars Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani.

Painted mostly in black and white, the artist also featured an aerial view of Dodger Stadium and Dodger legend Fernando Valenzuela, who died last month at the age of 63.

The mural has received lots of positive feedback, with one Instagram user writing, "Beautiful! Your work is so realistic! Proud to have this in our neighborhood!"

If you want to snap a photo for your next Instagram post, head over to 1647 Blake Ave.

