Norwalk smoke shop owner fatally shoots suspect after attempted robbery

The owner of the Classic Tobacco smoke shop in Norwalk shot and injured one of three suspects who tried to rob the store.

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- The owner of a smoke shop in Norwalk shot and killed one of three suspects who tried to rob the store Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. at the Classic Tobacco smoke shop on Firestone Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Details about what exactly happened were not available, but at one point, the owner of the store opened fire on the suspects.

Two of them fled the scene, triggering a search for the outstanding suspects in a nearby neighborhood. Authorities set up a search perimeter around some homes in the area of Elmcroft Avenue and Hermes Street.

They were eventually found and taken into custody.

The suspect who was struck by gunfire was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The shop owner was not injured.

