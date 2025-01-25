OC Animal Care shelter in Tustin expands its hours in effort to increase pet adoptions

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- Leaf is OC Animal Care's longest and oldest resident.

"He's an 11-year-old lab mix," said OC Animal Care public information officer Alexa Pratt. "He came into the shelter as a stray in August. He's looking for his new home."

Leaf is one of more than 200 dogs at the shelter available for adoption.

It's a higher than average number since the start of the pandemic.

"Unfortunately this is our new reality so we're doing everything we can to try and get them out," she said.

During Covid the shelter moved to adoptions through appointments only.

Last year they started allowing in person walk thrus of the kennels daily from 2-5 p.m.

Starting on Saturday the center is expanding those hours on the weekends from 12-5 p.m.

Pratt said, "Most of the people who choose to adopt do make an appointment and come in. But, obviously on Saturday and Sunday their families are home, that's when they tend to come in, so those are our peak visitation days."

She hopes the new hours are going to drive people in.

"By expanding the hours on the weekends that invites more people, opportunity to come browse and fall in love," she said.

Anyone who adopts a dog through 2025 will also be eligible for four weeks of virtual dog training.

Pratt said, "Whether you're a first time dog parent or you're a seasoned dog owner, this is still a new dog coming into your home, coming into your family. By providing this training, we hope to provide them with some skills, some beneficial tools that helps the dog not only adjust to the home, but helps the family adjust to the dog."

Leaf is available for adoption right now, but he's also going to be available during OC Animal Care's first quarterly adoption event which will be held on Saturday from 12-4 p.m.