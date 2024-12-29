Officers open fire on suspect after two men injured in Watts shooting

Police opened fire on a suspect following a double shooting in Watts overnight.

Police opened fire on a suspect following a double shooting in Watts overnight.

Police opened fire on a suspect following a double shooting in Watts overnight.

Police opened fire on a suspect following a double shooting in Watts overnight.

WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police opened fire on a suspect following a double shooting in Watts overnight.

The incident unfolded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday near 114th Street and Graham Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting in the area when they came across an armed suspect.

Details about what followed were limited, but officers fired their weapons shortly after and the suspect was struck by gunfire.

The suspect and the two shooting victims were all taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Details about the initial double shooting were also not available.