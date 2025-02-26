OC infant confirmed to have measles after arriving at LAX following following overseas travel

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- An Orange County infant infected with measles arrived at Los Angeles International Airport following overseas travel earlier this month, and health officials Wednesday are notifying passengers on the flight they have increased risk of exposure.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the patient arrived at LAX's Tom Bradley International Terminal on Feb. 19 aboard Korean Air flight KAL11/KE11. Health officials said anyone who was at Terminal B that day between 1 and 4 p.m. may be at risk of developing measles.

Health officials were working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to notify passengers who were sitting in specific seats on the flight that may have increased their risk of exposure.

The Los Angeles County health department did not release any specifics about the patient, but the Orange County Health Care Agency issued a statement saying it is an infant who was returning home to Orange County following international travel. Orange County officials said there were no additional community exposures beyond the airport.

People who potentially may have been exposed were urged to confirm their vaccination status or possible immunization through prior infection. Those who are not immune could be at risk of developing measles between seven and 21 days from exposure, health officials said.

"Measles is a serious respiratory disease that spreads easily through the air and on surfaces, particularly among people who are not already protected from it," Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County Health Officer, said in a statement. "A person can spread the illness to others before they have symptoms, and it can take seven to 21 days for symptoms to show up after exposure. Measles can lead to severe disease in young children and vulnerable adults. The best way to protect yourself and your family from infection is with the highly effective measles vaccine."

Common symptoms of measles include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes, tiny white spots inside the mouth, and a rash that develops three to five days after other signs of illness, starting at the face then spreading to the rest of the body.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, 93 measles cases have been reported in the United States this year, but the number is likely to rise due to current outbreaks occurring in Texas and New Mexico.