The wait is over: OC man paid $44M Powerball jackpot

California Lottery officials say it takes time to confirm and vet big payouts - but to winners the wait feels like an eternity.

It was a longer wait than he expected but an Orange County man has been paid the winnings from a $44 million lottery jackpot he won back in August.

Jerry had reached out to ABC7 weeks ago out of concern the state was taking what he thought was an unusually long time to pay him the winnings from the Powerball ticket he purchased at a Ralphs store in Dana Point for the Aug. 19 drawing.

State officials insisted they were going through the normal vetting process, which takes time and includes steps such as checking to see if the winner owes back taxes or child support. They said the goal is to have it done in 6-8 weeks but it can take longer.

Jerry tells us he picked up his check about two weeks ago, amounting to almost $17 million after the lump-sum option is chosen and taxes are withheld.

"I felt great but I was so stressed about it," Jerry says. "I am thankful. I am going to be a millionaire for the rest of my life."

He says he's already paid off his home and made some improvements, invested some funds and shared winnings with his family.

He remains disappointed that the state took almost 12 weeks to pay the funds. He hopes other winners don't have to go through the same wait.

