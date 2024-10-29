Orange County seniors learn how to avoid common scams

Older adults and seniors in Laguna Hills are getting a crash course on how not to fall victim to common scams.

Orange County seniors learn how to avoid common scams Older adults and seniors in Laguna Hills are getting a crash course on how not to fall victim to common scams.

Orange County seniors learn how to avoid common scams Older adults and seniors in Laguna Hills are getting a crash course on how not to fall victim to common scams.

Orange County seniors learn how to avoid common scams Older adults and seniors in Laguna Hills are getting a crash course on how not to fall victim to common scams.

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Older adults and seniors in Laguna Hills are getting a crash course on how not to fall victim to common scams.

Gael Post attended a seminar hosted by Age Well Senior Services at Florence Sylvester Senior Center.

"I think all of us are potentially victims of scams," Post said. "I certainly got caught up in one probably 10 or 15 years ago. These people are good."

According to the Federal Trade Commission this vulnerable population lost more than $1.9 billion to fraud last year.

Post said, "They hook you in and you really have to be very aware ahead of time so that you know it when you see it."

However, the FTC estimates that number could be closer to $62 billion since many cases go unreported.

Karen Rossi, senior elder financial abuse specialist at the Council on Aging said, "We have the largest adult population, 65 and over, in the United States here in Orange County. We're the fastest growing demographic in the nation. As such we are also one of the more wealthy area."

The group of seniors learned about common tactics thieves use to get your money including tech support, lottery, sweepstakes and romance scams.

Rossi said, "If you did not initiate the call do not answer."

She said all scams have the same characteristics and start with unsolicited contact.

"They're hoping you're going to pick up the phone," Rossi said. "The minute you do they're going to sell your number and you're going to keep on getting phone calls no matter how many of them you block."

Scammers will offer you something of value and are looking for specific personal information.

Experts hope older adults learn to recognize some of these scams.

Randall Scott also showed up for the seminar.

He said, "We grew up in a generation, my generation where we always answered the phone. We always answered the door. We always wanted to be polite and I think that's sometimes the downfall of some of these scammers. They know that and that's why they prey on the seniors."

If you or someone you know has fallen victim to a scam the first thing experts suggest you do is call Adult Protective Services at (800)451-5155 and then your local law enforcement.