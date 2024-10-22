Oxnard police shoot 34-year-old man after he points gun at officers, video shows

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating after a man with a gun got involved in a confrontation with police resulting in an officer-involved shooting in Oxnard Monday night.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of Leeward Way at about 8:15 p.m. for a call of shots fired from a vehicle, according to Oxnard police.

Investigators said the 34-year-old man did not comply with officers' orders and would not put down his firearm. At one point he pointed a pistol at police, they said. That's when two officers opened fire.

The suspect was hit by gunfire and officers moved in to cuff him and render medical aid.

Paramedics took the suspect to the Ventura County Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. He was listed in stable condition.

No other people were injured in the incident.

Police are not identifying the suspect by name at this time. They said the officers' body-worn cameras captured the entire incident and plan to release a Community Critical Incident Debriefing video at a later time.

Per standard department protocol, the two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

Criminal charges for the suspect are pending.

Detectives request that anyone who might have witnessed the incident or has additional information contact Det. Meagan Tobey at (805) 385-7755 or meagan.tobey@oxnardpd.org.