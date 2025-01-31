Culver City man agrees to plead guilty to crashing drone into 'Super Scooper' during Palisades Fire

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Federal charges were announced against a Culver City man on Friday in connection with a civilian drone that hit and damaged a water-dropping "Super Scooper" aircraft during the destructive Palisades Fire.

Peter Tripp Akemann, 56, agreed to plead guilty to one count of unsafe operation of an unmanned aircraft, according to the Justice Department. Prosecutors filed an indictment charging Akemann with the misdemeanor offense that carries a prison sentence of up to one year in federal prison, a news release said.

According to officials, the plane collided with a privately-owned drone, causing significant damage to it. The drone put a football-sized hole hole in the aircraft.

It managed to safely land, but the Super Scooper was left out of commission for several days while the fire burned. It was only one of two Super Scoopers available.

A water-dropping "super scooper" was grounded Thursday night after it was hit and damaged by a civilian drone, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

"Lack of common sense and ignorance of your duty as a drone pilot will not shield you from criminal charges," Akil Davis, the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office, said at a Friday morning news conference.

Davis said there was no evidence Akemann intentionally caused the collision. "However, flying drones in a restricted area could cause a catastrophe," Davis said.

Officials say the plane was owned by the government of Quebec and that Akemann has agreed to pay restitution. He has also agreed to 150 hours of community service related to wildfire relief.

Akemann is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.

It's a federal crime to fly a drone in the middle of firefighting efforts and punishable by up to 12 months in prison.

The FAA can also impose a civil penalty of up to $75,000 against any drone pilot who interferes with wildfire suppression, law enforcement or emergency response operations when temporary flight restrictions (TFRs) are in place.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.