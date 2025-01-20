World War II veteran who lost home in Palisades Fire celebrates 104th birthday

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A World War II veteran who survived D-Day was forced to flee during the Palisades Fire and lost his home. Now, as he turns 104 years old, he's forced to start over.

Unlike many of his birthdays before, Martin Copenhafer couldn't celebrate the milestone birthday at his Malibu home.

"I'm in shock, I'm still in shock," he said.

Copenhafer said he thought there was no way the flames would reach his home of 55 years. He described the moments he saw the flames approaching:

"I look out the window and see embers! ... So we grabbed what we could get quickly, in five minutes, threw it in the car and just got out of there with the clothes on our back," he told Eyewitness News.

In 2021, Eyewitness News featured Copenhafer's 100th birthday celebration - a socially-distanced party at his home with friends, family and neighbors.

That's a stark contrast to 2025. Along with his home, many others on the block are now gone. Peeking through the rubble is a ceramic Santa mug and a baby blue bench that appeared to be untouched. But that can't be said for the rest of his property.

Of all the battles he has fought, Copenhafer said this one is the hardest.

"Now I have to start all over again in a new life. I'd say this is a much worse disaster than anything I could conceive of."

He added he loves Southern California, but it'll take too long to rebuild his home. He plans on moving to Sacramento to be closer to family.