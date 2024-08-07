Los Angeles officers, deputies helping with security at Paris Olympics

PARIS (KABC) -- Sixty Los Angeles police officers and sheriff's deputies are among the thousands of law enforcement members from around the world walking the beat in Paris for the Olympics.

Since L.A. will host the Olympics in 2028, local officials have been paying close attention to Paris' preparations.

"We're here to support the French and the security of these games," said Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Capt. Bryan Aguilera. "We're here to support American citizens while in the country, in France, and we're also here to learn so that we can bring things that we learned here to have a more successful L.A. '28."

More than 60,000 police and military personnel were invited by France to help keep the Paris summer games safe.

As they patrol the Champs-Élysées, one of the most famous attractions in Paris, the L.A. deputies and officers have become quite popular.

"We are on one of the most beautiful avenues in the world and we cannot come out of the police station without being attacked by tourists wanting to take pictures," said LAPD Officer Bernard Khalil. "Colleagues from the French national police and police from all over the world, which we have found out to be quite incredible. Some of us have come from Hollywood and we don't even get that treatment, so it's quite impressive."

